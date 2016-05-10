Santa Maria Trial Starts for Two Men Accused of Human Trafficking

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court trial began Tuesday for two men accused of prostituting a 16-year-old girl in Santa Maria.

Humberto Javier Carranza, 24, and Cameron Joseph Jones, 27, are charged with one count each of human trafficking of a minor, pimping a minor and pandering. They also are charged with two counts each of oral copulation with a minor child and unlawful sexual intercourse.

With a jury selected earlier, attorneys delivered opening statements Tuesday morning in Judge John McGregor’s courtroom.

Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Karapetian told the jury the now-17-year-old girl had sexual relationships with both defendants before the adult men spearheaded selling her body for money and drugs.

“What you will learn is on October 18, 2015, defendant Carranza told (the victim) you should come make money with me,” Karapetian said.

Carranza allegedly said he would set up customers, while enlisting Jones to help business-wise, Karapetian said. Jones reportedly created a Craigslist ad to solicit customers.

“The two men knew she was 16, but defendant Jones told her she had to tell people she was 20,” Karapetian said.

A Good Samaritan spotted the girl’s picture online and notified the family who alerted police about the runaway girl’s potential location.

Law enforcement officers retrieved 900 phone calls and texts between the teen girl and two defendants.

Defense attorney Michael Scott, who represents Carranza, said the girl flirted via cellphone and in person, in addition to “sexting” men before meeting the two defendants.

Attorneys on both sides said the girl has worked as a prostitute before, for a man who was abusive.

“The evidence will show Jane Doe wanted to do it — do prostitution,” Scott said.

He noted the runaway ignored her family’s attempts to reach her, even removing the sim card from the cellphone.

“That was her decision, her decision alone and it was a not a decision of Mr. Carranza and Mr. Jones,” Scott said.

In all, the girl had six customers, but Scott said his client didn’t benefit due to overhead costs.

There were no threats, violence or imprisonment, Scott said, adding his client did not cause the the girl to be a prostitute.

“It was her idea to go into this business,” he said.

Billy Redell, who represents Jones, said his client’s role was much smaller than the co-defendant.

“She’s willing to throw Mr. Jones under the bus to save Mr. Carranza and herself,” Redell said.

He also noted the girl’s past role as a prostitute who talked about manipulating men.

“The whole thing is going to be a credibility issue,” Redell said.

After the girl’s mother and sister had quick stints on the witness stand, the girl entered the courtroom before jurors, breaking into tears, saying she felt nauseous and adding, “I don’t want to do this.”

Before the lunch break, the girl referred in court as Jane Doe or by her initials reluctantly answered questions from the prosecutor, detailing how she met the men and later had sexual relationships with them.

“I don’t want to be here. I feel bad … This is all my fault,” she said at one point.

Testimony is scheduled to resume Wednesday for the trial that is expected to wrap by the end of this week or early next week.

