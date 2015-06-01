Humane Society Launches ‘Fall in Love with Senior Class of 2015’ Cat Adoption Campaign

During June’s National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is encouraging pet seekers to consider the benefits of adopting a mature cat.

The month-long campaign, “Fall in Love with the Senior Class of 2015,” features a special adoption fee of just $7 for cats age 7 or older. The community is also invited to enjoy a month-long exhibition of yearbook-style photos of the Humane Society’s adoptable cats.

“We look forward to helping our senior class graduate from the shelter to loving homes,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “Most pet seekers lean towards adopting kittens, but they may not realize that an older cat may be a better, and wonderful, fit for them.”

Seven Reasons Why Senior Cats Rule

» 1. We won't terrorize your house

» 2. We like to sleep in, too.

» 3. We don't need as many toys (we can entertain ourselves).

» 4. We already know our names.

» 5. We have a better attention span.

» 6. We let you have your own space

» 7. We know how to relax on your lap.

“Most Likely” Awards, Photo Gallery

A yearbook-style photo gallery will be on display throughout June at the Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road. Each cat will also be voted a “most likely,” including “Most Likely to Sit in Your Lap," "Most Athletic" and "Best Dressed," etc.

Cat adoption fees, normally $60, include spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccinations, feline leukemia test, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, (worming for kittens), background/personality profile, cat carrier, starter packet of food and cat care booklet.

For more information about the adoptable cats, click here or call 805.964.4777.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.