Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 1:50 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Humane Society Launches ‘Fall in Love with Senior Class of 2015’ Cat Adoption Campaign

By Amy Bernstein for the Santa Barbara Humane Society | June 1, 2015 | 3:14 p.m.

During June’s National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, the Santa Barbara Humane Society is encouraging pet seekers to consider the benefits of adopting a mature cat.

The month-long campaign, “Fall in Love with the Senior Class of 2015,” features a special adoption fee of just $7 for cats age 7 or older. The community is also invited to enjoy a month-long exhibition of yearbook-style photos of the Humane Society’s adoptable cats.

“We look forward to helping our senior class graduate from the shelter to loving homes,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “Most pet seekers lean towards adopting kittens, but they may not realize that an older cat may be a better, and wonderful, fit for them.”

Seven Reasons Why Senior Cats Rule

» 1. We won't terrorize your house

» 2. We like to sleep in, too. 

» 3. We don't need as many toys (we can entertain ourselves).

» 4. We already know our names.

» 5. We have a better attention span.

» 6. We let you have your own space

» 7. We know how to relax on your lap.

“Most Likely” Awards, Photo Gallery

A yearbook-style photo gallery will be on display throughout June at the Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road. Each cat will also be voted a “most likely,” including “Most Likely to Sit in Your Lap," "Most Athletic" and "Best Dressed," etc.

Cat adoption fees, normally $60, include spay/neuter surgery, health exam, vaccinations, feline leukemia test, microchip with registration, temperament evaluation, (worming for kittens), background/personality profile, cat carrier, starter packet of food and cat care booklet.

For more information about the adoptable cats, click here or call 805.964.4777.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 