Humane Society Legislative Fund Endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress

By Salud Carbajal for Congress | May 12, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

The Humane Society Legislative Fund announced its endorsement of Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal for the 24th Congressional District Thursday May 5, 2016. 

HSLF is one of the most outspoken advocates for animal protection in California and throughout the country.

HSLF joins retiring Congresswoman Lois Capps, in addition to many more community leaders and groups, endorsing Carbajal’s campaign. To view a full list of those endorsing Salud Carbajal for Congress, click here.

“We are grateful for Salud Carbajal’s support of humane issues and for his work to create a more humane society,” said Sara Amundson, HSLF executive director. “The Humane Society Legislative Fund looks forward to working with Salud to promote more humane treatment of animals.”

“I am grateful to have earned the Humane Society Legislative Fund’s endorsement,” Carbajal said. “I’ve worked to preserve open spaces and protect the habitats of our animals on the Central Coast. In Congress, I will continue to fight to protect our natural environment and support legislation that benefits animal welfare including strengthening the critical Animal Welfare Act.”

Salud Carbajal has served on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors since 2004 and is now running for Congress as a democrat in the 24th Congressional District.

— Paid for by Salud Carbajal for Congress.

 
