Humanist Society Supports Domestic Violence Solutions

The organization is deemed "most worthy" for the $1,000 gift.

 

 

By Melinda Johansson | May 6, 2008 | 5:20 a.m.

The Humanist Society chose Domestic Violence Solutions as the nonprofit organization “most worthy” to receive a gift of $1,000.

The donation was presented to Beverly Engel, executive director of DVS, by Humanist President Adrian Wenner and member Dick Cousineau. The Humanists polled their membership and chose Domestic Violence Solutions as the organization that would “use the funds most efficiently in our local community.” They consider DVS “a model for other organizations.”

In addition to the cash donation, members of the Humanists regularly donate useful items to the families who stay at Domestic Violence Solutions’ transitional housing. Domestic Violence Solutions’ mission is to “end the intergenerational cycle of domestic violence in our community by providing prevention and intervention services to all members of families affected by domestic violence."

The organization provides 24-hour crisis support and counseling, shelters in three locations in Santa Barbara County, counseling services for men, women and children, domestic violence intervention for perpetrators, transitional housing, and teen education and outreach.

The Humanist Society of Santa Barbara is “committed to the application of reason and science to the understanding of the universe and to the solving of human problems.”

For information about the Humanist Society, call 805.963.8508. For information about Domestic Violence Solutions, call 805.963.4458.

