Humanities in Community:Questions in 21st Century

The Humanities in the Community will be explored at the 2017 Western Humanities Alliance gathering, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Nov. 2 and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Nov. 3 in the McCune Conference Room in the UCSB Humanities and Social Sciences Building.

All events are free and open to the public.

A number of questions will be examined, including:

What is the significance and power of community in the 21st century?

How has community been conceptualized and created by different cultures throughout history?

How are relationships between specific communities and the broader social milieu constructed and maintained?

In today’s global society, what provides the impetus for a life of civic engagement, built upon democratic values, goals and aspirations?

Is the “network” the latest form of community, now disconnected from the preconditions of shared physical or social space?

For more information, including a complete schedule of events, visit http://www.ihc.ucsb.edu/event/conference-humanities-community-2017-convening-western-humanities-alliance/.

— Rachel Levinson-Emley for UCSB Interdisciplinary Humanities Center.