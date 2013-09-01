Humidity to Make for a Sweaty Labor Day, But No Rain in Forecast

Thunderstorms failed to materialize Sunday in Santa Barbara County but heightened humidity was expected to linger over the next few days.

The National Weather Service said partly cloudy skies are expected to clear up by midday Monday on the South Coast with sunshine in the forecast for the rest of Labor Day. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weather service said a building high-pressure system will fuel a warming trend that should emerge by Wednesday night. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s along the coast with low to mid-90s baking the foothills through Saturday.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.