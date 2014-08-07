Hummingbird Owner Lynn Davis Turns Dream Into Reality

The average worker changes careers 11 times, and most of us dream that one of those career changes will result in us finding our happy place, the place we belong and feel best suited. It took Lynn Davis three times.

Having worked in law offices and as an elementary school teacher, Davis decided to give her dream a try. She took a huge leap of faith, rented a space on the then-recently renovated Santa Claus Lane and opened Hummingbird.

That was more than three years ago.

Davis packed up her teaching supplies thinking, if not now, when? She had lost a loved one, an experience that puts life and living in the now in a different perspective. Years of dreaming became a reality.

Davis has combined her passion for jewelry, art and comfortable clothing with her love for making people happy. Hummingbird offers a unique, personal shopping experience in which people feel welcome, happy and beautiful.

Hummingbird, named for her love of the bird, is Davis’ dream turned into reality. The store carries jewelry lines such as Jamie Joseph, Adel Chefridi and Nava Zahavi’s one of a kind creations, footwear by Antelope, BedStu and Olukai, fine leather handbags such as Hammit, Will Leather Goods and Hobo, and clothing lines such as Johnny Was, Biya, Cotton Citizen and Whetherly.

The store also features local artists Fred Sweeney, Debbi Green and Ginny Speirs. Speirs, who has been painting since she was 7 years old, has a collection of her hummingbird paintings and prints in the store. The store also proudly carries FEED bags, which works to eliminate hunger worldwide, Mercado Global bags, which helps indigenous women overcome poverty and oppression, and Little Shirley vases, which donate a portion of each purchase to cancer research. Each of these lines not only makes beautiful products but helps the world be a better place.

After three years in business, Hummingbird has built a solid group of loyal customers. Others happen upon the store as they wander Santa Claus Lane, and are greeted by Davis and her staff.

The store is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 805.684.5800, visit 3823 Santa Claus Lane in Carpinteria, click here, or follow on Twitter @hummingbirdcarp and Facebook @HummingbirdCarpinteria.

— Bibi Taylor represents Hummingbird.