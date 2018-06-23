Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:33 am | Overcast with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Humperdinck 50th Anniversary Tour Coming to Chumash Casino

By Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort | January 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Engelbert Humperdinck Click to view larger
Engelbert Humperdinck

Pop legend Engelbert Humperdinck will bring his 50th Anniversary world tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

Humperdinck, who has crooned his way into the hearts of fans worldwide, has sold more than 150 million records, compiling 64 gold and 24 platinum records, four Grammy Award nominations, a Golden Globe Award for Entertainer of the Year (1988), and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Las Vegas Walk of Fame.

His classic hits include “Release Me,” “After The Lovin,” “The Last Waltz,” “The Way It Used to Be,” “A Man Without Love” and “Quando, Quando, Quando,” among others.

In 2017, Humperdinck’s original label, Decca Records, celebrated his 50th anniversary in show business by releasing a comprehensive Greatest Hits package, which promptly became a Top 5 Chart record in his home country of England.

Humperdinck’s latest album, The Man I Want to Be, is described as a love letter to his wife, Patricia, of 53 years who is battling Alzheimer’s disease.

It was released in November and includes tracks such as “The Man I Want to Be,” “I Followed My Heart,” “I’m Glad I Danced With You,” which is a duet performed with his granddaughter Olivia, and covers of Ed Sheeran’s “Photograph” and Bruno Mars’ “Just the Way You Are.”

In the past decade, Humperdinck has joined an elite group of musical artists, such as Tony Bennett and Burt Bacharach, who have crossed over successfully to strike a new chord with a younger generation in addition to their core audiences.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.

 

