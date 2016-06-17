Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds Attend Ninth Annual Fiesta Ranchera at Rancho La Patera & Stow House in Goleta

Almost 1,000 people attended the ninth annual Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta. Click to view larger
Almost 1,000 people attended the ninth annual Fiesta Ranchera event in Goleta.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
By Erik Davis for Old Spanish Days | June 17, 2016 | 9:19 p.m.

Nearly 1,000 people celebrated the ninth annual Fiesta Ranchera at historic Rancho La Patera & Stow House Thursday night.

Fiesta Ranchera is now Goleta’s biggest event of the year. For the first time, Fiesta Ranchera incorporated an all-inclusive format with over 20 restaurants, wineries and breweries to sample from.

The event is a 50/50 fundraiser for Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society at a location steeped in California history.

“We welcome you for a rare opportunity to enjoy this lovely, historic landmark for a magical night at the Ranch,” said Amanda De Lucia, executive director of Goleta Valley Historical Society.

Spirit of Fiesta 2016 Alexis Simentales dances at Fiesta Ranchera. Click to view larger
Spirit of Fiesta 2016 Alexis Simentales dances at Fiesta Ranchera.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)

While the Fiesta and western-attired attendees mingled, guitarist Tony Ybarra and his band got the night started with beautiful flamenco music.

Two highlights of the night were the performances from the 2016 Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta who entertained the crowd. The Rev. Larry Gosselin of Saint Barbara Parish provided a blessing to the event and to the firefighters. 

Sponsors were thanked and then the crowd packed the dance floor and danced the night away to the sounds of Area 51.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days. 

Eclairs were offered from one of the food booths at Fiesta Ranchera. Click to view larger
Eclairs were offered from one of the food booths at Fiesta Ranchera.  (Fritz Olenberger photo)
 
