Hundreds Attend YMCA Good Friday Celebration in Santa Barbara
Some of the 600 Channel Islands 38th Annual Good Friday breakfast celebrants included, from left, Jeff Schloss, professor of biology at Westmont College; Sal Cisneros, president and CEO of the Channel Islands YMCA; Colette Brown, board member and Youth & Government delegate for the Santa Barbara Family YMCA; keynote speaker and Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown; Brian Gough, board member for the Channel Islands YMCA and partner of Howell, Moore & Gough LLP; Pastor Bernie Federmann; and Ric Ruffanelli, chairman of the Board of Directors Channel Islands YMCA and an executive with Zest Net. (Channel Islands YMCA photo)
By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Channel Islands YMCA | April 7, 2015 | 4:19 p.m.
The Channel Islands YMCA welcomed 600 celebrants to its 38th annual Good Friday Breakfast held at The Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown was the keynote speaker at the pre-Easter celebration.
The focus of the event, an annual prayer breakfast, was the significance of the death of Jesus Christ. Along with Sheriff Brown’s words, inspirational praise, music and community fellowship rounded out the service.
To learn how to get involved with the Channel Islands YMCA or about its variety of programs, call 805.569.1103.
— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Channel Islands YMCA.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.