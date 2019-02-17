Pixel Tracker

Sunday, February 17 , 2019, 11:05 pm | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds Celebrate Life of Former Pro Surfer Chris Brown at Memorial, Paddle-Out

Paying tribute to late legend, surfing and commercial fishing community encouraged to ‘Smile like Brownie!’

Chris Brown paddle-out

Surfers make a splash as Chris Brown’s daughter, Chloë, and his parents spread his ashes during a Saturday paddle-out off the Santa Barbara harbor sandspit. (Michael Holliday photo)

< 5180 > of 7
Chris Brown paddle-out

Saturday’s paddle-out for Chris Brown followed a celebration of his life that drew more than 1,400 people to Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara. (Michael Holliday photo)

< 5179 > of 7
Chris Brown paddle-out

(Michael Holliday photo)

< 5182 > of 7
Chris Brown paddle-out

As Chris Brown’s ashes were being spread, a rainbow appeared in the same spot. (Michael Holliday photo)

< 5181 > of 7
Chris Brown paddle-out

Hundreds of surfers paddled out for a floating ceremony honoring the life of Chris Brown. (J North Productions LLC photo)

< 5177 > of 7
Chris Brown paddle-out

Throngs of spectators watched from the breakwater and Stearns Wharf. (J North Productions LLC photo)

< 5178 > of 7
Chris Brown Celebration of Life program

Chris Brown and his daughter, Chloë. (Michael Holliday photo)

< 5176 > of 7
 
By Michael Holldiay | February 17, 2019 | 7:45 p.m.

The local surfing and commercial fishing community showed up in force Saturday to honor one of its own, Chris Brown, first at a memorial service at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara and then with a paddle-out in the Santa Barbara harbor.

Brown died Jan. 19 at age 48.

“Brownie,” as he was affectionately nicknamed, was a standout professional surfer for 15 years in the 1980s and ’90s, competing on the international stage against some of the best in the world. After retiring from the pro surfing circuit, he worked as a commercial sea urchin diver.

At the memorial service, 11-time world champion surfer Kelly Slater shared that he and Brown were best friends and inseparable as teenagers.

More than 1,400 people attended the celebration of his life, which included inspiring messages of Christ-centered faith and hope led by Pastor Ricky Ryan, formerly of Calvary Chapel and now at Harvest at Kumulani Chapel in Maui, and Britt Merrick of Channel Islands Surfboards, the founding pastor of Reality Carpinteria.

After the memorial service, several hundred surfers participated in a paddle-out off the harbor’s sandspit, one of Brown’s favorite surf breaks. The group was surrounded by dozens of boaters while throngs of well-wishers looked on from the breakwater and Stearns Wharf.

During the floating ceremony, Brown’s 22-year-old daughter, Chloë, and his father, Dave, and his wife, Jane, shared a special poem, which was followed by the spreading of ashes returning Brown to the ocean that he knew so well and loved.

Brown was known by all for his amazing smile and his unending words of encouragement and stoke for everyone he met. Those who attended his memorial service were encouraged to honor his memory and to “Smile like Brownie!”

A GoFundMe page was established to support Chloë Brown. Click here to make an online donation.

Michael Holliday is a Santa Barbara architect and lifelong surfer.

(J North Productions LLC video)

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 