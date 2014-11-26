Volunteers Dish Out Meals, Holiday Spirit at Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving Feast

Hundreds of people gather to give thanks and gobble up turkey with all the trimmings

Two days of cooking, 68 turkeys roasting and about four dozen volunteers working added up to hundreds of meals going out to those in need of some Thanksgiving spirit on Wednesday.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its annual Thanksgiving Feast at 535 E. Yanonali St., where hundreds of people lined up to wait for a seat in the festively decorated dining hall.

The Rescue Mission is the only emergency shelter open every night of the year between Santa Maria and Ventura, and offers a residential treatment program for those with substance abuse issues.

On Wednesday, there were about 300 meals served and 40 to-go boxes from the Rescue Mission kitchen, where workers were busily turning out plates of mashed potatoes, turkey, green beans and a half-dozen other sides.

Several dozen volunteers bustled across the dining room to serve the meals restaurant style to patrons, supplementing with rolls, iced tea and pumpkin pie.

"Efficiency takes a back seat to care and concern" as volunteers worked to get the meals out, said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission.

He encouraged people to linger and chat and make the meal feel like a family event.

"We really want them to feel cared for," he said.

One of those enjoying the meals was Nancy, who asked that her last name not be used. She's been housed for two years at the El Carrillo Apartments and was a client of the Rescue Mission before finding housing with its help.

She still returns for the Thanksgiving meal every year.

"It's the food, the people and the companionship," she said. "Nobody wants to eat Thanksgiving dinner alone in their apartment."

Doug and Nancy Ranck, along with their son, Landon, were among the volunteers working to serve meals. The Rancks have made serving the meals a tradition for the past 10 years.

"It's a fun way for us to serve together," Nancy said, adding that the meals are good reminder to the family to be thankful for what they have. "It really brings the awareness that this could be any us."

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .