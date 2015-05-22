Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 5:15 am | Overcast 55º

 
 
 
 

Allan Hancock College Superintendent Wishes Graduates Well in Their ‘New Adventures’

The Santa Maria campus celebrates the achievements of 933 students during its 94th annual commencement ceremony

Allan Hancock College Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers welcomes the class of 2015 during his keynote address Friday for the college’s 94th annual commencement ceremony.
Allan Hancock College Superintendent Dr. Kevin Walthers welcomes the class of 2015 during his keynote address Friday for the college’s 94th annual commencement ceremony. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 22, 2015 | 7:16 p.m.

Hundreds of students graduated from Allan Hancock College on Friday afternoon as the 94th annual commencement ceremony was held on the Santa Maria campus. 

Hancock grad
Members of the Allan Hancock College class of 2015 begin their processional for Friday's graduation ceremony. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)

The class of 2015 boasted 933 graduates, a 9 percent increase from last year, school officials said. 

Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers delivered the keynote address during his second commencement at the college.

“Today you are at the end of a journey that is also the beginning of a new adventure — what started here will take you anywhere,” Walthers said. “Your professors, instructors and administrators are proudly affirming that you possess the inherent qualities of an educated person, worthy of a degree.”

He urged graduates to commit themselves to lifelong learning and challenged them to follow their dreams without fear.

“Like the choose-your-own adventure books of your childhood, you are in charge of what happens next. Rely on the values you have learned from your family, your friends and your time at Hancock so that you can realize the dream that you truly deserve,” he added.

Associated Student Body President Daniel Hernandez, who will attend Cal Poly in the fall, spoke on behalf of the graduates.

“We will always be Bulldogs. Enjoy this moment and have no regrets. We’ve earned it,” he said.

Members of this year’s graduating class earned 1,345 degrees in 82 majors as well as 816 certificates. The number of degrees and certificates both represent 11 percent increases from 2014.

Hancock grad
U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Santa Maria native Jose Alvarez stands during the playing of the national anthem during Friday's graduation. (Frank Cowan / Noozhawk photo)

Sixteen students earned five or more degrees. Two students, Alex Carrasquillo and Andrew King, will receive eight degrees and graduate with honors.

The night before graduation, the Allan Hancock College Foundation handed out a record $537,000 in scholarships to 363 students. 

Aurora Ruvalcaba received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship on Thursday evening.

The $5,000 scholarship was started in honor of the late Marian Hancock, the wife of Capt. G. Allan Hancock, for whom the college was named. Marian Hancock wanted the gift bestowed on a student who demonstrated a commitment to continuing his or her education, and who had shown great promise and dedication. 

Ruvalcaba intends to transfer to the University of California-Los Angeles to obtain a degree in sociology and later become lawyer.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 