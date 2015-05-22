Allan Hancock College Superintendent Wishes Graduates Well in Their ‘New Adventures’

The Santa Maria campus celebrates the achievements of 933 students during its 94th annual commencement ceremony

Hundreds of students graduated from Allan Hancock College on Friday afternoon as the 94th annual commencement ceremony was held on the Santa Maria campus.

The class of 2015 boasted 933 graduates, a 9 percent increase from last year, school officials said.

Superintendent/President Kevin Walthers delivered the keynote address during his second commencement at the college.

“Today you are at the end of a journey that is also the beginning of a new adventure — what started here will take you anywhere,” Walthers said. “Your professors, instructors and administrators are proudly affirming that you possess the inherent qualities of an educated person, worthy of a degree.”

He urged graduates to commit themselves to lifelong learning and challenged them to follow their dreams without fear.

“Like the choose-your-own adventure books of your childhood, you are in charge of what happens next. Rely on the values you have learned from your family, your friends and your time at Hancock so that you can realize the dream that you truly deserve,” he added.

Associated Student Body President Daniel Hernandez, who will attend Cal Poly in the fall, spoke on behalf of the graduates.

“We will always be Bulldogs. Enjoy this moment and have no regrets. We’ve earned it,” he said.

Members of this year’s graduating class earned 1,345 degrees in 82 majors as well as 816 certificates. The number of degrees and certificates both represent 11 percent increases from 2014.

Sixteen students earned five or more degrees. Two students, Alex Carrasquillo and Andrew King, will receive eight degrees and graduate with honors.

The night before graduation, the Allan Hancock College Foundation handed out a record $537,000 in scholarships to 363 students.

Aurora Ruvalcaba received the prestigious Marian Hancock Scholarship on Thursday evening.

The $5,000 scholarship was started in honor of the late Marian Hancock, the wife of Capt. G. Allan Hancock, for whom the college was named. Marian Hancock wanted the gift bestowed on a student who demonstrated a commitment to continuing his or her education, and who had shown great promise and dedication.

Ruvalcaba intends to transfer to the University of California-Los Angeles to obtain a degree in sociology and later become lawyer.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.