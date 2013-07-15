Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 3:29 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Friends, Family of Fallen Firefighter Sean Misner Mourn a Young Life Lost Too Soon

Hundreds gather at Santa Ynez High School to pay their respects to the father-to-be killed fighting an Arizona wildfire

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | July 15, 2013 | 11:52 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the memorial service.]

The right words to describe and honor a fallen firefighter still didn’t seem to come to Sean Misner’s family and friends, who on Monday night somberly celebrated a young life lost weeks earlier.

Unable to sum up so much in what should have been many more years of life, speakers at the memorial service for the 26-year-old Santa Ynez Valley native — one of 19 firefighters killed in the Yarnell Hill wildfire in Arizona — coped with their overwhelming grief in different ways.

Misner’s mother, Tammy, wrote him a letter to read aloud. His best friend, Jason Lambert, talked about meeting Misner while in Little League baseball and how “Seany” had a spirit that wasn’t afraid of anything.

He was called a hero, a gentleman, a sportsman, a devout Christian and gushing father-to-be.

A crowd of hundreds befittingly gathered Monday to honor Misner, who they knew as a caring, confident and enthusiastic young man, at the football stadium of Santa Ynez High School, where Misner spent much of his youth playing the sport he loved and diving after the seemingly uncatchable.

The tight-knit valley community came to say goodbye — many dressed in Pirates school athletic attire — along with a sea of dark-blue-and-black law enforcement and fire uniforms proudly worn by more than 300 first-responders from across California and beyond.

Among them were other hotshot fire crew members, who honored Misner as a member of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, an elite firefighting team employed at the Prescott Fire Department. He and 18 fellow firefighters with the 20-member unit perished June 30 when they were overtaken by the deadly and unpredictable wildfire in the mountains about 90 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Misner’s wife, Amanda, who is seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child, wore a Dallas Cowboys jersey — her husband’s favorite team — and walked arm-in-arm with her brother, who called Misner the best man he has ever and will ever know.

“Sean’s eyes lit up talking about you, Amanda,” said Prescott City Fire Division Chief Darrell Willis, who addressed Misner’s family. “He was really, really excited about having a son. You could tell that firefighter blood was running through his veins.”

Family and friends said Misner decided to become a firefighter like his grandfather, great-grandfather, uncles and cousin.

He moved to Prescott Valley with his wife and in April was excited to find out that he would be working for the “best of the best.”

In the letter to her son, Tammy Misner bid goodbye to her “bud.”

“I love you, and miss you more than words can express,” she said. “I have always been so proud of you and all your accomplishments.”

With her husband, Ron, at her elbow behind the podium, Tammy Misner’s voice cracked when remembering her last conversation with her son and telling him how much she loved him.

Ron Misner attempted to comfort those in the crowd, saying they should do whatever they do to the best of their ability to honor his son.

Against the night chill, attendees dabbed at tears and waved miniature American flags that had been handed out at the door, along with tissues and purple ribbons.

Misner’s uncles and fellow firefighters Tim McElwee and Montecito Fire Protection District Chief Terry McElwee said their father — the late Montecito Fire Chief Herb McElwee — was probably welcoming Sean Misner into heaven with open arms.

“Job well done,” Terry McElwee said.

A final salute and bell ringing were offered, and a dispatch came over the speakers to declare that Misner had “completed his last call.”

A band of bagpipes and recessional followed as the night fell into a silence no words needed to fill.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 