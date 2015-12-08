Hundreds Memorialize Loved Ones at Hospice of Santa Barbara Light Up a Life Events

Advice

Hospice of Santa Barbara hosted Light Up a Life ceremonies in Santa Barbara and Goleta during the first weekend of December 2015, drawing hundreds of residents looking to remember and honor loved ones.

Held at Casa de la Guerra in Santa Barbara and Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta, the ceremonies featured special guests, musical entertainment and the lighting of memorial trees with hundreds of sparkling lights and stars.

A final 2015 Light Up a Life ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Seal Fountain at Linden Plaza in Carpinteria.

Each star on the memorial tree symbolizes a tribute to a loved one. Stars are available at the ceremonies for a suggested donation of $15 or more for those wishing to personalize a star and hang it on the tree. All proceeds benefit Hospice of Santa Barbara.

To purchase a star or for more information, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org.

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.