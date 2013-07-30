Hundreds of Fall Credit Classes Still Open at Allan Hancock College

More than 600 fall credit classes are still open at Allan Hancock College, with nearly more than 400 of them offered at the Santa Maria campus. Others are available at the Lompoc Valley Center, the Vandenberg AFB Center and in the Santa Ynez Valley, and more than 100 are offered online.

Registration for fall credit classes continues through Aug. 23. Semester-length and Term 1 eight-week classes begin the week of Aug. 19. Term 2 classes begin Oct. 14, and short-term classes begin throughout the semester. To register, click here and click the Apply and Register link.

Details about all fall classes are available by clicking here; click the Class Search link on the home page. Class Search provides real-time information available 24/7. For details about a specific class, click its blue CRN. For details about classes offered at locations other than Santa Maria, click Class Search and then search by location.

All California residents pay a $46 per credit enrollment fee. In addition, all students pay a $19 health fee. Students attending classes at the Santa Maria campus also pay up to $10 a year for the Student Center fee. Other minimal fees may apply.

Financial aid is available. To see if you quality, contact the Santa Maria campus financial aid office at 805.922.6966 x3200 or [email protected].

All new and returning students (those students not enrolled in the previous semester) must apply to the college by completing an online admissions application, accessed by clicking the Apply and Register link.

Print copies of the fall 2013 Schedule at a Glance are available at all college sites and local public libraries, while supplies last. The Schedule at a Glance contains a basic listing of fall credit classes being offered at the time of publication. Students must still access the online Class Search to obtain the details they will need in order to plan their fall class schedule.

Many new, continuing and returning students must be assessed prior to enrolling. This is done through START (Student Testing, Advising, Retention and Transition). START is a process developed by Allan Hancock College to help students succeed in college. The assessment is not an entrance exam. Anyone 18 years or older who can benefit from instruction is eligible to attend Allan Hancock College.

Students with certain qualifications, including students taking classes for life-long learning or those with degrees, are exempt from assessment. For assessment requirements, dates and times of testing and a complete list of exemptions to assessment, please refer to the AHC Testing Center Web page (see “Student Services” on the drop down menu), or call 805.922.6966 or toll free 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3364.

For more registration information, call the Admissions & Records office at 805.922.6966 x3248. The toll free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3248.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.