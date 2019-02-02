Pixel Tracker

Hundreds of Pounds of Marijuana, Oils, Edibles Seized in Santa Ynez Valley Investigation

Marijuana Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives in the Santa Ynez Valley seized about 100 pounds of processed marijuana, approximately 76 pounds of marijuana oils and extracts, and about 60 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles with the appearance of candy. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deparment photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 2, 2019 | 7:15 p.m.

An investigation of an alleged illegal marijuana grow in Santa Ynez led to the discovery of hundreds of pounds of processed marijuana, oils, extracts and edibles that look like candy, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Citing the ongoing investigation, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover did not say whether there were any arrests in the case, but she said county Child Welfare Services removed a 3-year-old child who was found at the site.

Hoover said the sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team served a search warrant on Jan. 22 at a suspected illegal marijuana grow in the 3700 block of Roblar Road, east of Highway 154. During the investigation, she said, it became apparent that marijuana was being grown on a property near other residences.

“Following up on neighborhood complaints led detectives to develop information that resulted in a search warrant being obtained,” Hoover said.

“It was determined the subjects were medical marijuana users, but were selling and possessing marijuana and manufacturing marijuana oils and concentrates far above their legal limits and without the required licensing.”

Hoover said detectives seized about 100 pounds of processed marijuana, approximately 76 pounds of marijuana oils and extracts, and about 60 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles with the appearance of commonly consumed candy.

She added that a butane honey oil extraction device also was found, along with several other items used to manufacture and process marijuana and extracts for sale.

A 3-year-old child at the location was believed to have been exposed to marijuana smoke, processed marijuana and edibles, Hoover said. The child was taken to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital for evaluation.

Hoover declined to provide additional details because of the complexity of the investigation.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

