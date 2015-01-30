Hundreds of Volunteers Administer ‘Point in Time’ Count of Homeless

Volunteers fan out across Santa Barbara County to assess and aid those living on the streets

More than 600 volunteers woke up before dawn this week, braving the morning cold and darkness to reach out the county's most vulnerable residents in an effort to gather data and move the homeless into housing and services.

On Wednesday and Thursday, volunteers went out to survey the county's homeless as part of a "point in time" count, an event done every two years.

In 2013, more than 500 volunteers took part in the effort, and since that time more than 800 people have been housed, including children, veterans and people at risk of an early death, according to numbers from Common Ground Santa Barbara County, the group that organizes the effort along with the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness.

This year, volunteers were able to use a smartphone app to gather data instead of filling out paper forms. Volunteers asked a variety of questions about the person's housing situation and health history in order to help get those most at risk into housing.

Volunteer Barry Taugher was assigned to interview people at the Salvation Army on Wednesday.

"What a huge impact," he said of the experience that had him interviewing a handful of people that ranged in age.

By asking questions about their drug histories, whether they were victims of domestic abuse, and other intensely personal topics, "you get little glimpses into their stories," he said.

Taugher said he's "probably more hopeful" about solving homeless after administering the surveys, adding that the national Common Ground group just exceeded its goal of housing 100,000 people.

He called seeing the hundreds of volunteers show up for trainings "amazing."

"It was people just wanting to do the right thing and solve the problem," he said.

Another volunteer was Ashley Tidey, a teacher at Laguna Blanca School.

Her ninth- and 10th-grade classes have been reading "Of Mice and Men" and "Antigone," and Tidey was able to weave themes of vulnerability and freedom into a class discussion about homelessness and the role of society.

Tidey, 11 Laguna students, and faculty and parents participated in the survey, and Tiday's group was assigned to canvas Oak Park for people to participate in the survey.

"It's one of the most transformative experiences I've had," she said. "It was beautiful and intense and a little scary. It pushed us outside of our comfort zone."

Tidey said the students conducted interviews with some of the individuals they discovered camping in the park, an eye-opening experience for the young teens.

Tidey has been able to bring in Dr. Mimi Doohan, who practices street medicine in addition to primary care, to speak her classes about the homeless and what it means to be vulnerable in the community.

As for the surveys, "It's bringing visibility to a part of the community in Santa Barbara that can go unseen," she said. "It was about opening our eyes and doing so together."

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .