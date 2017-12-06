Hundreds on Hand For Community Tree Lighting

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure And Youth Inc. (PLAY, Inc), extend gratitude to the community for participating in the recent illumination of the Community Christmas Tree.

Evelyn Cervantes, a 15-year-old battling thyroid cancer, flipped the switch that lit up the tree and marked the beginning of the 23rd annual Rotary Parade of Lights on Broadway.

Hundreds of residents watched the lighting of the 24-foot ornament-heavy tree, with several decorations carrying a personalized dedication toward a sponsor or honoree.

PLAY, Inc. is accepting $20 donations in sponsorship of the Recreation and Parks Department’s youth and family programs and events.

Patrons may select a Santa Claus or Holiday Bells ornament to take home, in addition to having a personalized dedication tag attached to an ornament on the Community Christmas Tree.

Donations will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29. Ornaments can be obtained at the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department’s administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.santamariaatplay.org.

Questions regarding the event may be directed to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.