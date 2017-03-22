Monday, April 16 , 2018, 8:33 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hungry Crowd Shows Up For Lompoc Empty Bowls Fundraiser

Annual event benefits programs operated by Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Lompoc Foursquare Church Pastor Bernie Federmann, left, takes a break from his announcing duties on Wednesday to get soup during Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Filling his bowl is Felix Hernandez Jr., vice president of operations at Allan Hancock College. Click to view larger
Lompoc Foursquare Church Pastor Bernie Federmann, left, takes a break from his announcing duties on Wednesday to get soup during Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Filling his bowl is Felix Hernandez Jr., vice president of operations at Allan Hancock College. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 22, 2017 | 9:36 p.m.

A rainy day provided the perfect setting Wednesday for soup-seeking attendees at the Lompoc Empty Bowls event.

The 13th annual benefit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County drew hundreds of people to the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center on West Ocean Avenue.

Assorted restaurants and other organizations provided gourmet soups served in hand-painted bowls, with bread and water making up the remainder of the simple meal. 

Volunteers, including several airmen from Vandenberg Air Force Base, ladled various soups, such as curried butternut squash, clam chowder, albondigas, chicken vegetable and black bean.

Attendees left with their bowls, which served as a reminder of the meal’s main mission: ensuring those in the Lompoc Valley get wholesome and healthy food. 

“This is a very popular event in the community,” said Foodbank CEO Erik Talkin, adding that he saw several people walking to the event. “I think everyone who’s anybody is here today.”

Raffle drawings and a silent auction also were held with assorted items donated from the local community up for grabs. 

Empty Bowls helps highlight the Foodbank’s role in Lompoc, where the organization provides nutritious meals to one out three people in the community, Talkin said. 

In the past two years, the Foodbank has boosted by 25 percent the food delivered in Lompoc.

“This event provides funds to make that possible,” Talkin said.

From July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016, the Foodbank distributed 1.3 million meals worth of food to 18,152 unduplicated individuals in the Lompoc community through 28 programs run by nonprofit and faith-based partners, in addition to direct-to-client programs.

“One dollar provides eight meals, just think of that,” said Lompoc Foursquare Church Pastor Bernie Federmann, who served as event announcer while encouraging people to buy raffle tickets and bid on the silent auction.

“Just bid high,” Federmann urged the crowd as the time ran out.

Empty Bowls events also are held each fall in Santa Maria — Oct. 25 this year — and Santa Barbara — Nov. 12 this year.

“It’s a great way of reminding people about the work of the Foodbank.” Talkin said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Numerous items were donated for the raffle drawing during Lompoc’s Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Wednesday. Click to view larger
Numerous items were donated for the raffle drawing during Lompoc’s Empty Bowls fundraiser for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County on Wednesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 