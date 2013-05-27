Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Hunt Still On for Woman Accused of Stealing $5 Million from Jesusita, Tea Fire Victims

Penny Art Estes facing two dozen felony fraud charges in alleged construction scam involving 13 homeowners

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 27, 2013 | 3:10 a.m.

Authorities are still searching for a woman who allegedly swindled nearly $5 million from victims of the Jesusita and Tea fires after telling them she’d rebuild their homes.

Peggy Art Estes is described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department photo)
Penny Art Estes is described as 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Penny Art Estes, who operated a company called Green Building America, is accused of stealing money from 13 different people in the Santa Barbara area after their homes were destroyed by wildfire.

According to the complaint the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed against Estes in March, the crimes occurred between Aug. 25, 2010, and Sept. 30, 2011.

The complaint lists 24 felony counts, including diversion of construction funds, obtaining services by false pretenses, grand theft and financial elder abuse, as well as failure to file income taxes for 2009, 2010 and 2011.

A declaration in support of an arrest warrant for Estes, 63, was also issued in February and details 13 victims, all with homes that were destroyed on Mountain Drive and Conejo, El Cielito, Holly and Tunnel roads in the foothills above Santa Barbara. The houses burned in the November 2008 Tea Fire or the May 2009 Jesusita Fire.

In that document, District Attorney’s investigator Norma Hansen said the DA’s office began receiving complaints in July 2012 from several victims regarding diversion of funds. The victims all signed construction contracts with Estes and Green Building America to rebuild their homes.

“They each paid thousands of dollars toward the rebuilds of their homes and the homes were either never completed, or were completed for an amount over the contracted amount,” the document states.

Each victim spoke about meeting Estes, usually at community support meetings for fire victims. At the meetings, Estes would approach them about rebuilding the homes near cost “because she felt sorry for the people who had lost their homes,” one victim recounted in Hansen’s report.

According to the report, Estes explained that her company used mold- and fire-resistant hybrid blocks in construction. The report said various stages of work on the homes transpired, and millions of dollars were turned over to her, but at some point she became unreachable.

Ultimately, the company abandoned the projects and Estes could not be contacted. The report said she is estimated to have received more than $4.8 million from the contracts. Estes is not licensed with the California Contractors State License Board.

Three of the victims were over 65 when they signed the contracts with Estes.

Hansen said she reviewed Estes’ bank statements, and the activity from one account shows purchases and charges at hotels, restaurants, department stores and for travel.

Estes’ whereabouts are unknown. She had been reported as staying at the Montecito Inn as well as in a camper near the beach in Santa Barbara, and she has been associated with locations in Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Palm Desert, Palm Springs and Mesa, Ariz.

According to the Sheriff’s Department’s, Estes is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. Click here for additional details on vehicles that have been associated with her.

Anyone with information about Estes or her whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy District Attorney Gary Gemberling at 805.568.2372, or sheriff’s detectives at 805.681.4150. Information also can be called in to the sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 