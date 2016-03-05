Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 10:52 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Hunter Clark Captures 3200 for Dos Pueblos at Don Green Invite

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 5, 2016 | 12:44 p.m.

Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos started his track season on a winning note, taking first place in the 3200 meters at the Don Green Invitational.

Clark ran 9:35 to earn the championship in the distance competition on Friday night.

On Saturday, the Chargers had two second-place finishers: Spencer Kemerer cleared 6-2 in the boys high jump and Kevin Nguyen went 38-11 in the triple jump. Charlie Mehling was third in the discus at 147-4.

Here are other top-10 results from Dos Pueblos:

Day 1
Jack Raandma, 4:53, 7th and Ivan Ricardo, 4:55, 9th in the 1600; Kailey Reardon, 5:36, 3rd in girls 1600; Natalie Hawkins, 5:52, 6th in 1600; Christina Rice, 11:30, 4th in 3200.

Day 2:
Katelyn Tymon, 1:06, 9th in the girls 400; Jack Raandma, 2:10, 8th in 800; Austin Lipp, 5-8, 6th in high jump; Sammy Vickers, 4-6,  6th in girls high jump; Patrick Spencer, 5-0,  5th in frosh/soph high jump; DJ Sharpe, 36-10, 7th in triple jump.

