Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Hunter Clark Places 10th in Sweepstakes Race at Mt. SAC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 22, 2016 | 2:20 p.m.

Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos ran with many of the top cross country runners in the state and finished in 10th place Saturday at the 69th annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut.

The Charger boys competed in the individual sweepstakes race while the girls ran in Division 1.

"It's been a while since Hunter's been in a race with a lot of competition, so it was good to see where he is at today," said DP coach Josh Christensen.

Clark ran 15 minutes and 27 seconds on the hilly 2.9-mile course. He qualified for the state meet last season with a time of 15:44 on the same course.

"We're very confident that he is bound to have another long post season this year," Christensen said.

Josh McGregor was DP's No. 2 finisher in 16:20 followed by Joseph Pearlman (17:22), Jack Randma (17:31), Nathaniel Getachew (18:05), Henry Urschel (18:05) and Loren Young (18:19).

"We have a number of strong freshman and sophomore boys this year who will contribute to our varsity team, but we're still trying to figure out who's going to make the team," Christensen said. "In addition to our underclassmen running strong varsity races today, we had freshman Ben Stefanski finish in 17:59 in the freshman race."

Kailey Reardon led the DP girls with a time of 21:09.

"This was Kailey's first race where she led our team, and she showed that she's very capable," said Christensen.

Reardon was followed by Emmi Wyttenbach (21:33), Ruby Gans (21:44), Molly Gans (22:28) and Allison Larinan (23:30).

"Our girls were down three of our top seven, including our top two runners, and still placed a very strong 11th place in a race filled with larger division 1 teams," Christensen said. "The highlight of my day was having Molly tell me before the race that she was going to run two minutes faster than last year and then seeing her beaming face after she finished."

Dos Pueblos competes at the County Championships on Thursday at Lompoc's River Park.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 