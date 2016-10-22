Hunter Clark Places 10th in Sweepstakes Race at Mt. SAC

Cross Country

Hunter Clark of Dos Pueblos ran with many of the top cross country runners in the state and finished in 10th place Saturday at the 69th annual Mt. San Antonio College Invitational in Walnut.

The Charger boys competed in the individual sweepstakes race while the girls ran in Division 1.

"It's been a while since Hunter's been in a race with a lot of competition, so it was good to see where he is at today," said DP coach Josh Christensen.

Clark ran 15 minutes and 27 seconds on the hilly 2.9-mile course. He qualified for the state meet last season with a time of 15:44 on the same course.

"We're very confident that he is bound to have another long post season this year," Christensen said.

Josh McGregor was DP's No. 2 finisher in 16:20 followed by Joseph Pearlman (17:22), Jack Randma (17:31), Nathaniel Getachew (18:05), Henry Urschel (18:05) and Loren Young (18:19).

"We have a number of strong freshman and sophomore boys this year who will contribute to our varsity team, but we're still trying to figure out who's going to make the team," Christensen said. "In addition to our underclassmen running strong varsity races today, we had freshman Ben Stefanski finish in 17:59 in the freshman race."

Kailey Reardon led the DP girls with a time of 21:09.

"This was Kailey's first race where she led our team, and she showed that she's very capable," said Christensen.

Reardon was followed by Emmi Wyttenbach (21:33), Ruby Gans (21:44), Molly Gans (22:28) and Allison Larinan (23:30).

"Our girls were down three of our top seven, including our top two runners, and still placed a very strong 11th place in a race filled with larger division 1 teams," Christensen said. "The highlight of my day was having Molly tell me before the race that she was going to run two minutes faster than last year and then seeing her beaming face after she finished."

Dos Pueblos competes at the County Championships on Thursday at Lompoc's River Park.