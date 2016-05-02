Hunter Clark, Samantha Murphy Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

A runner and a scorer were selected as Athletes of the Week on Monday during the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café. Hunter Clark, a middle distance runner at Dos Pueblos High, is the male recipient of the award and UCSB water polo player Samantha Hunter won the female honor.

Clark had a busy day in a 71-65 dual meet loss against San Marcos as he captured the 800 meters in 2:07.76, the 1600 in 4:51.57 and 3200 in 11:17.22. He also ran a leg on the winning 4x400 relay.

Murphy, a senior from San Jose, recorded three straight hat tricks to lead the Gauchos to their first Big West Championship. She scored in the second sudden-death period to beat UC Irvine 7-6 in the semifinals and had another hat trick in the final as UCSB downed No. 8 Hawaii 11-5.

Murphy was named MVP of the Big West Tournament.

“This whole weekend was an entire team effort," Murphy said on the Gauchos’ website. "We were really excited to make a footprint in the program and it's an awesome feeling to know that we did that."

The athletes who were honorable mention choices for this week’s awards include Anders Holm (UCSB men’s tennis), Steven Ledesma (SBCC baseball), Luke Coffey (Westmont baseball), Bennett Reichard (San Marcos golf), Maya Nelson (SBCC track & field) and the doubles team of Stefani Stojic and Palina Dubavets (UCSB tennis).

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .