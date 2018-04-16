Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 
Hunter May, Aliyah Huerta-Leipner of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 16, 2018 | 3:29 p.m.

San Marcos boys swimmer Hunter May and softball player Aliyah Huerta-Leipner were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Hunter May, San Marcos swimmer Click to view larger
Hunter May, San Marcos swimming.
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, San Marcos softball player. Click to view larger
Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, San Marcos softball.

Hunter set in individual school record and was part of two record-breaking relay teams for the Royals at the Mt. San Antonio College Invitational last weekend.

He established a new mark in the 200 individual medley, going 1:58.19 to overtake the record of Mark Warkentin, who swam 1:58.64 in 1999. 

Hunter swam on the 200 medley relay team that was timed in 1:37.89 and the 400 free relay that clocked 3:13.83, both school records.

In an earlier dual meet against Santa Barbara, he won the 500 freestyle and 100 fly and was part of a 200 free relay that set a CIF qualifying time and a first-place 400 free relay.

Huerta-Leipner had a monster game against Ventura going 5 for 5 with three home runs and two doubles in a 21-4 rout. 

On Saturday, she picked up a 4-2 pitching win against a strong-hitting St. Joseph of Lakewood team. She allowed four hits and struck out six in the victory. 

The female honorable mention choices include Janelle Knight (Santa Barbara High track & field), Majia Ninness (San Marcos swimming), Jenny Nnoli (San Marcos track & field), Allie Jones (San Marcos track & field), Maria Kimumba (SBCC track & field) and Erika Muehring (SBCC diving).

The other male athletes considered for the award were Andrew Giller (San Marcos volleyball), Isaac Stone (Santa Barbara High golf) and Caleb Severson (Dos Pueblos baseball).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

