Hunter May, Matt Mills Set San Marcos Swim Records at Mt. SAC Invitational

Hunter May broke U.S. Olympian Mark Warkentin's San Marcos record in the 200 individual medley and was part of two record-setting relay teams for the Royals at a very fast Mt. San Antonio College Invitational over the weekend.

May clocked 1:58.19, besting Warkentin's time of 1:58.64, set in 1999. Warkentin swam in the 10-kilometer event at the 2008 Olympics.

Matt Mills beat his own school mark in the 50 free and swam on both relays. His time of 21.56 bested his previous best of 21.59. He placed fourth in the event. Mills also won the 100 freestyle.

May and Mills joined Matt Treadway and Tristan Depew in a 1:37.84 clocking in the 200 medley relay, shattering the previous school record of 1:39.04, set in 1996. The Royals came in fifth place.

The 400 relay team of Depew, Jayden Francis, May and Mills went 3:13.83, surpassing the 2016 mark of 3:14.05. The time placed the team in third.

Treadway came .01 seconds from Warkentin's school record in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.62). He placed 10th in the event.

"We had some incredible swims this weekend," coach Jeff Ashton said. "We placed fourth overall as a team in a very competitive meet and had quite a few guys swim in finals."

The other San Marcos placers in the meet include:

200 freestyle - Tristan Depew 12th, Jayden Francis 15th, Kellen Radtkey 19th

200 IM - Hunter May 6th, Matt Treadway 21st

50 Free - Matt Mills 4th, Lorenzo Bertocco 24th

100 Fly - Tristan Depew 9th, Jayden Francis 20th

500 Free - Hunter May 6th, Kellen Radtkey 20th

100 Back - Lorenzo Bertocco 16th

San Marcos Girls Finish 9th

The San Marcos 200 free relay of Lili Rose Akin, Olivia Akin, Maija Ninness and Piper Smith took first place in a time of 1:38.55.

Ninness had a strong meet, taking second in the 100 butterfly in 56.47 and third in the 100 backstroke in 56.29.

Smith placed second in the 50 free (24.09) and fifth in the 100 free (53.09).

In the 200 free, Lili Rose Akin placed 13th in the 500 free (5:18.30) and 200 free (1:57.05).

San Marcos finished in ninth place in the team standings.

"Despite being short 15 girls, they had an exceptional meet," coach Chuckie Roth said.

The Royals will host Ventura on Tuesday, April 17th. It's Senior Day, and 11 graduating seniors will be honored.