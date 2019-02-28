Hurt by Foul Trouble, Santa Barbara Falls in 2nd Round of State Tournament in Overtime, 71-59

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High battled through foul trouble all game, and it caught up with the Dons in the fourth quarter and overtime in a 71-59 loss at Crescenta Valley in a CIF Division 3 State Tournament second-round boys basketball game on Thursday night.

Starters Bryce Warrecker and Jackson Hamilton fouled out in the fourth quarter and starter Jasper Johnson fouled out in overtime.

Without three starters, the Dons were outscored 18-6 in overtime. Harout Tahaniuan score nine of his 12 points in the overtime for Crescenta Valley.

Santa Barbara started well, taking a 21-10 lead in the first quarter. Crescenta Valley heated up in the second quarter and narrowed the Dons’ lead to 30-26 by halftime.

Santa Barbara stayed in front until Warrecker and Hamilton fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

Ardregas Boghasian helped the Falcons pull into a 53-53 tie at the end of regulation. He scored seven points in the fourth quarter.

Crescenta Valley dominated in the overtime. The Falcons drove to the basket and got to the free-throw line. They made 8 of 10 free throws in the OT.

Tyler Carlson scored 20 points to lead Crescenta Valley, Boghasian had 19 and Alex Rohouralen had 15.

Warrecker led the Dons with 16 points, Stephen Davis scored 14 and Johnson and Aiden Douglas each scored eight points.

“I thought we played well offensively but we missed a few layups and did not shoot well from the free-throw line (7-16), which is unusual for this team,” said Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante. “I am really proud of our guys for continuing to make a great effort all game, even though we had to overcome a lot of adversity.”

It was the first time this season that Warrecker fouled out.

Santa Barbara ends the season with a 29-5 record.

“All the coaches are really proud of this group of players,” Bregante said. “We really had a tremendous group of guys who became better and better as the season went on. We finish our season as undefeated Channel League champions, CIF Southern Section Division 3A semifinalist, and with a CIF State win.

“Had we won tonight it would have been the first time since 1991 (28 years) SBHS Boys Basketball reached the third round of the CIF State tournament. We were right there.”