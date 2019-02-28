Pixel Tracker

Thursday, February 28 , 2019, 10:41 pm | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Boys Basketball

Hurt by Foul Trouble, Santa Barbara Falls in 2nd Round of State Tournament in Overtime, 71-59

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 28, 2019 | 10:01 p.m.

Santa Barbara High battled through foul trouble all game, and it caught up with the Dons in the fourth quarter and overtime in a 71-59 loss at Crescenta Valley in a CIF Division 3 State Tournament second-round boys basketball game on Thursday night.

Starters Bryce Warrecker and Jackson Hamilton fouled out in the fourth quarter and starter Jasper Johnson fouled out in overtime.

Without three starters, the Dons were outscored 18-6 in overtime. Harout Tahaniuan score nine of his 12 points in the overtime for Crescenta Valley.

Santa Barbara started well, taking a 21-10 lead in the first quarter. Crescenta Valley heated up in the second quarter and narrowed the Dons’ lead to 30-26 by halftime.

Santa Barbara stayed in front until Warrecker and Hamilton fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

Ardregas Boghasian helped the Falcons pull into a 53-53 tie at the end of regulation. He scored seven points in the fourth quarter.

Crescenta Valley dominated in the overtime. The Falcons drove to the basket and got to the free-throw line. They made 8 of 10 free throws in the OT.

Tyler Carlson scored 20 points to lead Crescenta Valley, Boghasian had 19 and Alex Rohouralen had 15.

Warrecker led the Dons with 16 points, Stephen Davis scored 14 and Johnson and Aiden Douglas each scored eight points. 

“I thought we played well offensively but we missed a few layups and did not shoot well from the free-throw line (7-16), which is unusual for this team,” said Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante. “I am really proud of our guys for continuing to make a great effort all game, even though we had to overcome a lot of adversity.”

It was the first time this season that Warrecker fouled out.

Santa Barbara ends the season with a 29-5 record.

“All the coaches are really proud of this group of players,” Bregante said. “We really had a tremendous group of guys who became better and better as the season went on. We finish our season as undefeated Channel League champions, CIF Southern Section Division 3A semifinalist, and with a CIF State win.

“Had we won tonight it would have been the first time since 1991 (28 years) SBHS Boys Basketball reached the third round of the CIF State tournament. We were right there.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 