Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Husband Arrested in Shooting of 35-Year-Old Woman in Orcutt

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 10, 2017 | 11:01 a.m.

The husband of the Orcutt woman shot Friday afternoon at their residence has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Tony Magnant Click to view larger
Tony Magnant (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)

Tony James Magnant, 36, was taken into custody at gunpoint shortly after the shooting in the 200 block of Mountain View Drive and formally arrested early Saturday.

“The incident is still under investigation, but is considered a domestic violence case,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after noon Friday when children alerted neighbors their mom had been shot.

The 35-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t released, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, Hoover said.

The woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, where a CalStar helicopter transported her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Prior to the shooting, deputies have responded to “a number of calls for service at the residence,” Hoover said Saturday, confirming what neighbors said after the incident.

She said Magnant is the victim’s spouse and father to the couple’s children, who were home at the time of the shooting.

Child Welfare Services representatives responded to assist the children after the incident and they were later released to a family member.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Magnant was booked at County Jail on suspicion of spousal battery and child endangerment, Hoover added.

Bail has been set at $1 million.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 