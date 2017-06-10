Husband Arrested in Shooting of 35-Year-Old Woman in Orcutt

The husband of the Orcutt woman shot Friday afternoon at their residence has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday.

Tony James Magnant, 36, was taken into custody at gunpoint shortly after the shooting in the 200 block of Mountain View Drive and formally arrested early Saturday.

“The incident is still under investigation, but is considered a domestic violence case,” sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies responded to the scene shortly after noon Friday when children alerted neighbors their mom had been shot.

The 35-year-old woman, whose name wasn’t released, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to recover, Hoover said.

The woman was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to the Santa Maria Public Airport, where a CalStar helicopter transported her to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Prior to the shooting, deputies have responded to “a number of calls for service at the residence,” Hoover said Saturday, confirming what neighbors said after the incident.

She said Magnant is the victim’s spouse and father to the couple’s children, who were home at the time of the shooting.

Child Welfare Services representatives responded to assist the children after the incident and they were later released to a family member.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Magnant was booked at County Jail on suspicion of spousal battery and child endangerment, Hoover added.

Bail has been set at $1 million.

