Husband of Lompoc Day-Care Operator Takes Plea Deal In Child-Molestation Case

A Lompoc day-care provider’s husband, who faced more than a dozen charges for child molestation, took a plea deal Monday before the start of his trial in Santa Barbara County Superior Court and likely will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Salvador Moreno Mojarras Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to three felony charges — one count of sexual penetration with a child under 10 years old and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old.

He also admitted to an enhancement that his crimes involved more than one victim.

Mojarras was arrested in 2015 by Lompoc police, who said at the time that the man’s wife had operated a licensed home day-care facility for several years in the northeast section of the community.

When he was arrested, police said a female juvenile came forward with information alleging that one of the day-care providers had molested her in the past.

At the time of the plea, Mojarras faced 15 charges including two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years of age, five counts of sexual penetration with a child under 10, seven counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14, and dissuading a witness by threat.

He also faced multiple enhancements.

The crimes reportedly involved three victims and occurred between 2004 and 2012.

During the summer, Mojarras was found mentally competent to stand trial on the charges.

When he returns to Judge John McGregor’s courtroom on Dec. 7, Mojarras will face a sentence of 36 years to life.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens led the prosecution, while Mojarras was represented by attorney Gary Dunlap.

