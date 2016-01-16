Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 2:04 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

Hutchins’ 26 Points Lead SBCC to Win at Oxnard

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 16, 2016 | 8:51 p.m.

Robert Hutchins tossed in a season-high 26 points on Saturday to guide SBCC over Oxnard 81-72 in a WSC North men’s basketball game at Oxnard.

 Hutchins, a 5-11 freshman guard from Bismarck, N.D., hit 10-19 from the field and 4-10 from 3-point range while playing all 40 minutes. Evan Tillman had a solid all-around game with 16 points, a season-best 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

 The Vaqueros (6-11, 1-2) built a 37-31 halftime lead on the way to their first conference win of the year. Terrence Nunnery topped the Condors (7-8, 1-2) with 21 points on 5-10 long-range shooting.

 Martin Pedersen added 15 points and drained 4-7 from 3-point land. The Vaqueros outshot Oxnard 41.5 to 36 percent and posted their second-highest 3-point total of the season, making 12-of-29. The Vaqueros were efficient from the free-throw line (15-19) while the Condors hit just over 50 percent (9-17).

 Tejon Williams flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 40 minutes of action.

 The Vaqueros jumped ahead 15-5 in the opening minutes. Oxnard won the rebound battle 50-45 but SBCC only had 10 turnovers.
 Santa Barbara travels to Moorpark on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game.

