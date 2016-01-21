Huther Provides Spark in Dons’ Win Over Royals

Wrestling

Santa Barbara High dominated the upper weight classes and defeated San Marcos, 37-26, in a Channel League wrestling dual meet before an enthsiastic crowd at J.R. Richrds Gym.

Seniors Jesus Corona and Miguel Hernandez and sophomore Marek Reszka recorded pins to give the Dons 18 points.

San Marcos took consecutive wins at 115, 122 and 128, but the Dons got a big boost from 134-pound sophomore Jon Huther. He posted an 8-3 decision, and Santa Barbara went on to win five of the next seven matches.

Despite the loss, San Marcos coach Tony Becerra said the match was special event. The long-time Royals coach was going against his former wrestler Brian Pearson, the Dons' head coach, and his older brother, Dan Becerra, an assistant coach.

"It was great to compete against these guys and now they have bragging rights for the year," said Tony Becerra.

