Hutton Parker Foundation Announces New 2016 Core Support Application Deadlines

By Pam Lewis for the Hutton Parker Foundation | December 2, 2015 | 1:30 p.m.

Hutton Parker Foundation, one of the largest private foundations headquartered in Santa Barbara, is pleased to announce the continuation of its responsive Core Support Program in 2016.

Traditionally the Foundation has facilitated separate Spring and Fall funding cycles with applicants segregated according to areas of interest (as defined by the Foundation). 

New in 2016, the Foundation will facilitate one funding cycle for all applicants. A total of $1.5 million is scheduled to be awarded in Core Support grants. 

New application deadlines are as follows:

Letter of Inquiry (LOI): Due June 1, 2016

Full Proposal (if invited): Due Aug. 1, 2016

Please visit www.huttonfoundation.org/core-support/ for more detailed application procedures.

Hutton Parker Foundation strives to provide organizational sustainability to community-based nonprofit organizations throughout Santa Barbara County and to assist agencies in achieving their highest level of performance and delivery of services resulting in stronger, more efficient communities for all.

Hutton Parker Foundation’s Core Support Program was designed in 2011 to address the nonprofits sector’s needs for strategic general operating support leading to increased organizational capacity and sustainability.

Nonprofit organizations have always expressed the need for unrestricted operating support to underwrite administrative infrastructure and maintain core operations and essential staff. In response, Hutton Parker Foundation will continue to award the majority of annual grant funds in the form of Core Support.

In addition to Core Support, the Foundation specializes in providing quality office space for local area nonprofit organizations through the acquisition and development of commercial real estate properties.

Since its establishment in 1980, Hutton Parker Foundation has grown into one of the largest private family foundations located in Santa Barbara County with an asset base of just over $100 million. 

The Foundation has awarded more than $50 million to local area nonprofits. The Foundation also owns and operates 16 commercial properties providing office space to more than 60 local area nonprofits agencies. 

Areas of interest include: Arts & Culture, Education, Health & Human Services, Children, Youth & Families, and Civic & Community. Funding programs include: Core Operating Support, Marketing & Media Grants, Endowment and Capital Support. 

For more information about Hutton Parker Foundation please visit www.huttonfoundation.org or call 805.957.4740.

— Pam Lewis is executive director of the Hutton Parker Foundation.

 
