Hwy. 192 Retaining Wall To Be Done in February

A quarter-mile section of Highway 192 near Summerland is expected to reopen in late February following the completion of a new retaining wall.

A quarter-mile section of Highway 192 near Summerland is expected to re-open in late February following the completion of a new retaining wall. This closure will remain in effect 24 hours a day on the 3100 block of Foothill Road between Toro Canyon Road and Nidever. No residences are located within the project limits. Motorists west of the closure will be able to access Highway 101 by using Toro Canyon Road back to Via Real. Motorists east of the closure may use Nidever Road back to Via Real. Closure/detour signs are posted to advise motorists and adjacent residents. Pedestrians and bicyclists are not permitted to move through the construction area. The contractor for this $1 million project is Specialty Construction Inc. of San Luis Obispo, California. Caltrans reminds motorists "We’re here to get you there." For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, the public can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: http://dot.ca.gov/dist05/main/road/upslo.htm.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

