Hwy. 192 Retaining Wall To Be Done in February

A quarter-mile section of Highway 192 near Summerland is expected to re-open in late February following the completion of a new retaining wall. This closure will remain in effect 24 hours a day on the 3100 block of Foothill Road between Toro Canyon Road and Nidever. No residences are located within the project limits.
Motorists west of the closure will be able to access Highway 101 by using Toro Canyon Road back to Via Real. Motorists east of the closure may use Nidever Road back to Via Real. Closure/detour signs are posted to advise motorists and adjacent residents.
Pedestrians and bicyclists are not permitted to move through the construction area.
The contractor for this $1 million project is Specialty Construction Inc. of San Luis Obispo, California.
Caltrans reminds motorists "We’re here to get you there."
For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, the public can call Caltrans District 5 at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: http://dot.ca.gov/dist05/main/road/upslo.htm.
