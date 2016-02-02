Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Girls Soccer

Hyatt Makes Plays, Leads Dons to 3-1 Win over DP

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 2, 2016 | 8:34 p.m.

Alea Hyatt directed Santa Barbara High to all its goals in 3-1 girls soccer win at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

Hyatt assisted n first-half goals by Cate Herrell and Amanda Donovan and found Bailey Wolf for the third goal in the second half.

"Our best games have been those that Alea has gotten multiple assists," Dons coach Jill Wolf said. "The best players make those around them better and that is what Alea did tonight."

The Dons improved to 3-2-2 in Channel League.

" I thought the girls played very smart, disciplined and unselfish tonight.  We were able to control the midfield and move the ball quickly and get everyone involved," said coach Wolf.

Hyatt took the ball down the left flank and played it  to the top of the box to an open Herrell, who shot first time and found the left corner of the net.  Later in the half, Hyatt was able to get away again down the side, drew several defenders toward her before feeding Amanda Donovan for the goal and a 2-0 lead.

Santa Barbara goalkeeper Katherine Hawkes stopped a Dos Pueblos penalty kick just before halftime.

Bailey Wolf received a cross from Hyatt and tapped it in for Santa Barbara's third goal

Coach Wolf praised the play of holding midfielder Gardenia Maya. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

