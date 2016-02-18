Hyatt’s Goal Lifts Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Over Arroyo Grande

Girls Soccer

Alea Hyatt scored in the 77th minute, and Santa Barbara High overcame a serious injury to Amanda Donovan and defeated Arroyo Grande, 1-0, in a first-round CIF-Southern Section Division 3 girls soccer playoff game on Thursday in Arroyo Grande.

Alexia Garcia set up the goal with a run down the line. She cut the ball back and it ended up at the feet of Hyatt. The North Carolina-bound midfielder took a touch and nicely placed a left-footed shot inside the far post to break a scoreless game.

The goal gave the Dons a huge lift after the injury to Donovan.

"She came off the bench for us and really gave us the spark we needed to get the ball moving in the final third," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "Unfortunately, with about 15 minutes left in the game she went in on a hard tackle with the goalkeeper and ended up leaving the field in an ambulance with a broken leg. She is a very aggressive and brave player and was having a great game. We will really miss her the next game."

The Dons (9-7-2) continued to create opportunities after play resumed and their defense kept the Eagles at bay.

"Our back line played a solid game and helped get us the shut out." Wolf said. "I am super proud of the girls and so happy that the were able to pull off a victory today. They deserved it. We are looking forward to being able to play at home on Tuesday."

