Hydrant Sheared Off During Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

No injuries reported in accident on State Street at Los Olivos Street

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 24, 2015 | 9:50 p.m.

A fire hydrant was sheared off Thursday night after two vehicles collided on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at State Street and Los Olivos Street, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The collision sent one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, into the hydrant, McCoy said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

On-call city Public Works crews responded and shut of the water flow, McCoy said.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

