Hydrant Sheared Off During Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara

No injuries reported in accident on State Street at Los Olivos Street

A fire hydrant was sheared off Thursday night after two vehicles collided on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at State Street and Los Olivos Street, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The collision sent one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, into the hydrant, McCoy said.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

On-call city Public Works crews responded and shut of the water flow, McCoy said.

The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.

