Hydrant Sheared Off During Rollover Crash in Santa Barbara
No injuries reported in accident on State Street at Los Olivos Street
A fire hydrtant was sheared off Thursday night on State Street at Los Olivos Street in Santa Barbara after two vehicles collided. (Raymond Guron photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| December 24, 2015 | 9:50 p.m.
A fire hydrant was sheared off Thursday night after two vehicles collided on State Street in Santa Barbara.
The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at State Street and Los Olivos Street, according to Battalion Chief Jim McCoy of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The collision sent one of the vehicles, a pickup truck, into the hydrant, McCoy said.
No injuries were reported in the crash.
On-call city Public Works crews responded and shut of the water flow, McCoy said.
The accident was under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department.
