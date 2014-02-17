Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 1:57 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Hypnotist Nancy Seagal Bringing Comedy Performance to SBCC

By Nancy Seagal | February 17, 2014 | 9:35 a.m.

A comedy performance by professional hypnotist Nancy Seagal will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday in the Fe Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College. The event also will raise funds for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Nancy Seagal
Nancy Seagal

Tickets for the show are $20 for single admission and $15 each with the purchase of two or more tickets. A portion of the proceeds go to the Foodbank. Order tickets online by clicking here.

Seagal, a Montecito resident who is charting a new course for herself as a performing hypnotist, battled the effects of mercury poisoning and years of misdiagnosis. She then became a catalyst for people to overcome struggles to make improvements in their lives.

One of the methods she used was hypnosis. However, her comedy show is for fun and entertainment. During the show, she gives hypnotic suggestions to the volunteers in which they carry out. They become the stars of the show, and their responses and reactions are sure to leave the audience laughing out loud, she said.

Seagal is a certified consulting hypnotist since 1997 and the author of several books.

“I love entertaining people,” Seagal said. “It’s great to see them laugh and to really enjoy themselves.”

She said she would like expand her repertoire to stage hypnosis shows instead of the one-on-one therapy she has done previously. She is a member of the National Guild of Hypnotists.

“Many people are misinformed about hypnosis,” Seagal said.

She would prefer to perform before groups of college students so they can learn the power of the mind and be entertained at the same time. Her typical performance involves a call for volunteers from the audience. Ten to 20 people get on stage while Seagal presents an introduction to hypnosis.

Seagal says she hopes to bring about more awareness of mercury poisoning, which in her case caused a variety of health issues ranging from paralysis to chronic fatigue. She spent many years consulting doctors who dismissed her ailment as simply psychosomatic.

Seagal also has a background in massage therapy that has given her a deeper understanding of how the body works. Studying hypnosis also gave her greater knowledge of the mind and how to pull out of what for most people could have been an emotional tail spin.

Until earlier this year, Seagal was the TV host and producer of Rising Above It! on Santa Barbara’s Channel 17. Her show addressed topics to inspire and help people overcome adversity.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 