Hypnotist Nancy Seagal Bringing Comedy Performance to SBCC

A comedy performance by professional hypnotist Nancy Seagal will be staged at 7 p.m. Friday in the Fe Bland Forum at Santa Barbara City College. The event also will raise funds for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Tickets for the show are $20 for single admission and $15 each with the purchase of two or more tickets. A portion of the proceeds go to the Foodbank. Order tickets online by clicking here.

Seagal, a Montecito resident who is charting a new course for herself as a performing hypnotist, battled the effects of mercury poisoning and years of misdiagnosis. She then became a catalyst for people to overcome struggles to make improvements in their lives.

One of the methods she used was hypnosis. However, her comedy show is for fun and entertainment. During the show, she gives hypnotic suggestions to the volunteers in which they carry out. They become the stars of the show, and their responses and reactions are sure to leave the audience laughing out loud, she said.

Seagal is a certified consulting hypnotist since 1997 and the author of several books.

“I love entertaining people,” Seagal said. “It’s great to see them laugh and to really enjoy themselves.”

She said she would like expand her repertoire to stage hypnosis shows instead of the one-on-one therapy she has done previously. She is a member of the National Guild of Hypnotists.

“Many people are misinformed about hypnosis,” Seagal said.

She would prefer to perform before groups of college students so they can learn the power of the mind and be entertained at the same time. Her typical performance involves a call for volunteers from the audience. Ten to 20 people get on stage while Seagal presents an introduction to hypnosis.

Seagal says she hopes to bring about more awareness of mercury poisoning, which in her case caused a variety of health issues ranging from paralysis to chronic fatigue. She spent many years consulting doctors who dismissed her ailment as simply psychosomatic.

Seagal also has a background in massage therapy that has given her a deeper understanding of how the body works. Studying hypnosis also gave her greater knowledge of the mind and how to pull out of what for most people could have been an emotional tail spin.

Until earlier this year, Seagal was the TV host and producer of Rising Above It! on Santa Barbara’s Channel 17. Her show addressed topics to inspire and help people overcome adversity.