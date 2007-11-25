I�m on Fire

After receiving three 911 emergency calls from a Carpinteria Avenue motel room, Nov. 5, deputies conducted a welfare check.

At 10:30 a.m., with the help of a motel employee, deputies were led to the caller’s room.

Taped to the front door of the motel room was a handmade sign that read, XXX Ranch.

“I just wanted you guys to know where I’m at,” the caller told deputies inside the motel room.

The woman, 43, also requested the phone number to the “fire department” after having “almost started a fire with (her) cigarette.”

The woman, who was asked to leave the motel by management, was fully refunded her lodging expenses before leaving the motel property.