I.V. Community Services District Seeks Interim General Manager

The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is beginning an extensive search for a qualified firm to serve as interim general manager.

At its Aug. 8 meeting, the Board of Directors took action to float a request for proposals, and declare the window for submissions open. The district will be accepting proposals until Sept. 1.

The IVCSD was created by voter approval in November, with 87 percent of voters supporting the passage of Measure E.

This passage was the culmination of a 2 1/2-year public input process, state legislation, and a grassroots campaign for self governance.

The IVCSD is authorized to provide eight unique services, which include contracting for additional police protection services, operating community facilities, and creating a tenant/landlord mediation program.

Since the first meeting on March 7, the Board of Directors has developed internal policies and procedures, acquired office space in partnership with Santa Barbara County, applied for and been awarded grant funding, retained legal counsel, and served and represented the community.

The IVCSD faces several challenges and opportunities. The request for proposals balances the financial constraints associated with the district’s lack of dedicated tax revenue, and the community’s desire to implement important public services.

The scope of administrative services the district desires includes:

Preparing and maintaining materials necessary for the operation of the Board of Directors, overseeing implementation of district policies, participating in management of district operations, and supervising the administration of district finances.

To view the RFP, visit www.islavistacsd.com.

— Spencer Brandt for Isla Vista Community Services District.