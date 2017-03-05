I.V. Community Services District Sets Inaugural Meeting

The Isla Vista Community Services District will convene for its the first public meeting at 6 p.m., March 7, at 970 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista, in the community room

The agenda will include electing a president and vice president of the board of directors, acceptance of appointments to the board of directors made by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the chancellor of UCSB.

There also will be a discussion item on the future of district revenue sources, and consideration of the creation of three committees: Formation, Internship, and Policy.

In November, Isla Vista residents voted in overwhelming favor for establishment of the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD).

The framework for the IVCSD was created by Assembly Bill 3 (AB 3), legislation authored by former Assemblymember Das Williams (AD 37).

AB 3 was the result of a public design process that included a broad coalition of community stakeholders, including students, long-term homeowners, long-term renters, business owners, and representatives from the 3rd District supervisor’s office and UCSB, among others.

The community believes the special district created within AB3’s framework will allow for both the augmenting of public services in Isla Vista, to enhance the safety and quality of life for residents, and enhance local decision making power for residents.

This will be a historic moment in the history of Isla Vista, and the realization of half a century of activism in Isla Vista for a more localized decision-making process.

— Jonathan A. Abboud for Isla Vista Self Governance Initiative.