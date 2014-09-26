Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:14 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

‘I AM Santa Barbara County’ Training Program Aims to Inspire Tourism Industry

Local industry employees participate in the first of monthly ambassador classes organized through Visit Santa Barbara

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 26, 2014 | 4:20 p.m.

Santa Barbara is an original destination, a freeing, romantic, comfortable place offering an authentic experience for travelers and locals alike.

At least those were thoughts that came to mind for about a dozen local hospitality industry and business employees who recently took part in a program teaching them more about the area and how to relay that knowledge to tourists.

There were no wrong answers during Visit Santa Barbara’s “I AM Santa Barbara County” Ambassador Training Program, where ideas and memory of local history were rewarded with M&M’s and Reese’s Pieces.

“As you can see, Santa Barbara has a lot to offer,” said Kate Schwab, director of marketing and communications for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

As one of three people leading the program’s first class at the Santa Barbara Zoo Discovery Pavilion last week, Schwab next asked participants to jot down what the Santa Barbara brand means to them.

“It’s not a race,” she said. “It’s just candy, people.”

Some of the more than 12,000 locals supported by jobs in the tourism industry paused before writing and calling out answers.

“A lifestyle,” one offered.

“Home,” another said.

Visit Santa Barbara is offering the free three-hour destination-training program on a monthly basis, featuring a guided bus tour from Goleta to Carpinteria and hands-on classroom sessions.

Representatives from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, the Spanish Garden Inn, the Lobero Theatre, Santa Barbara Valet, IT company CIO solutions and others sat in pairs at tables taking down interesting facts to spice up their sales pitches.

Who knew Santa Barbara was one of only five Mediterranean climates in the world?

Pictures of landmark South Coast restaurants, businesses and festivals flashed across a projector screen, highlighting beaches, wine tasting, hotels, fine dining, water sports and golf courses.

Even parking lot kiosk attendants are area ambassadors, said Jessica Dietmeyer, Visit Santa Barbara’s industry relations manager.

Katie Titus wasn’t just working in the box office at Lobero Theatre, but also providing hotel and dinner suggestions to visitors.

“We’re really good at that,” Titus said. “We do little things like we give directions to people. We’re helpers.”

Hotel employees noted they do a lot of the same things.

“You are the Santa Barbara brand,” Dietmeyer said. “You’re not just the person who sells the tickets. You’re recommending the next place.”

A lesson in geography, nightlife, family-friendly events and public transportation followed, including a crash course in the local shopping, food and libations scene.

Living artwork — the Chromatic Gate rainbow sculpture and assorted murals — was also highlighted, along with where to get the best panoramic views of the coastline (the top of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and La Cumbre Peak were recommended).

Most of the program's facts focused on the South Coast, with brief mention of the Santa Ynez Valley and no note of North County destinations. 

There were 6.1 million visitors to the Santa Barbara County South Coast last year, according to Visit Santa Barbara. 

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

