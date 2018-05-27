Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 10:16 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

I Madonnari Is the Chalk of the Town This Weekend at Santa Barbara Mission

To delight of crowd, 32nd annual street painting festival turns pavement into works of art

Festival

Spectators and artists mingle at the I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival, which continues Monday at the Santa Barbara Mission. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3364 > of 5
Festival

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3365 > of 5
Festival

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3366 > of 5
Festival

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3367 > of 5
Festival

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 3368 > of 5
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | May 27, 2018 | 7:51 p.m.

Thousands of spectators strolled along the Santa Barbara Mission’s plaza Sunday to watch artists at work during the free I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival, which runs through Monday.

Roughly 140 large-scale images are being drawn with pastel chalk, and they stretch across the pavement in front of the mission.

The 32nd annual gathering — which is inspired by a festival in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy — attracts crowds of viewers to enjoy the eye-grabbing art, music, food and weather at the mission, at 2201 Laguna St.

“The I Madonnari is typically done at the steps of the mission in Italy,” festival coordinator Bryan Kerner said, adding the event is the first festival of its kind in North America.

“What makes this unique is that we get to replicate what it would feel like in Italy.”

The event benefits the Children’s Creative Project, a nonprofit arts education program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The organization serves about 50,000 children in more than 100 schools with visual and performing arts workshops and performances throughout Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Andrea Johnston, of Sacramento, was one of the artists plying the pavement. She eyed a photograph of the Santa Barbara Zoo’s new koala, Edmund, that served as a preliminary guide she uses to base her sidewalk art on a space along Los Olivos Street.

“One thing I strive to do with my art is find all of the hidden colors that you don’t necessarily see,” said Johnston, a 10-year street painter.

It is her first time participating in the Santa Barbara event, but she has taken part in Northern California festivals.

Johnston was on her hands and knees adding the finishing touches to Edmund’s arm Sunday evening.

“Knee pads are mandatory,” she said. “I have to stand up all of the time to check and make sure what I’m doing is looking right.”

This year’s featured artist, Lysa Ashley, is a teacher and artist from Corona. She has been street painting for 22 years.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 