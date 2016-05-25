Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 11:42 am | Fair with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Mission Ready to Host Annual I Madonnari Festival

A vibrant patchwork of pastel chalk art will grace the pavement in front of the mission

An artist works on his chalk art during last year’s I Madonnari chalk art festival at the Santa Barbara Mission. This year’s festival runs Saturday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
By James Fike, Noozhawk Intern | May 25, 2016

The pavement in front of the Santa Barbara Mission will be transformed into a vibrant patchwork of pastels this weekend during the annual I Madonnari Street Art Festival

The festival, benefiting the Children's Creative Project, is held each year on Memorial Day weekend, and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. 

The event is free and the the public is encouraged to participate, whether through being a spectator, a sponsor, volunteer, or even a madonnaro (artist).

In addition to the artwork, there will be live music and an authentic Italian market featuring an array of Italian and other cuisine and specialty items.

Sponsorship opportunities are open to both businesses and private citizens. To be a sponsor, download the form here

Square sizes range from 4-by-6 to 12-by-12, the former being $150 and the latter $700, according to the festival website.  

For the young madonnari out there, there will be a special section consisting of squares 2-by-2 feet, costing $12. A small box of assorted chalk will be provided, according to Jay Schwartz.  

Sponsors can choose a painter or let the festival provide one; chalk will be provided in an assortment of colors.

The Children's Creative Project is a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. It serves 50,000 children and more than 100 schools in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. 

For more information about the festival, or inquiries about how to get involved, contact Kathy Koury, executive director of the Children's Creative Project.

