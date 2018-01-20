‘I, Tonya’s’ Allison Janney, Margot Robbie Win 2018 Outstanding Performers Award

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) has announced Critics’ Choice Award winners Allison Janney and Margot Robbie will be honored with the 2018 Outstanding Performers of the Year Award for their performances in I, Tonya.

The award is presented by Belvedere Vodka.

Both actresses also have received nominations at the BAFTAs and SAG Awards for their respective roles, and Janney was awarded with the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress.

The SBIFF tribute, to take place Thursday, Feb. 8, at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre, will be moderated by Scott Feinberg, awards columnist for The Hollywood Reporter.

“Allison and Margot bring biting humor and an emotional resonance to their real-life characters in I, Tonya,” said Roger Durling, SBIFF executive director. “We are proud to celebrate them and their incredible contributions to cinema.”

Janney and Robbie will join previous Outstanding Performer Award recipients including:

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, Brie Larson and Saoirse Ronan, Steve Carell, Cate Blanchett, Jennifer Lawrence, Viola Davis, Colin Firth, Penelope Cruz, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren, Heath Ledger, Kate Winslet and Charlize Theron.

Based on true events, I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater Tonya Harding (Robbie, also a producer on the film), who rises among the ranks at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Harding's future in the activity is thrown into doubt, however, when her husband tries to eliminate her rival.

The 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival runs Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 10.

The Santa Barbra International Film Festival said it thanks the city of Santa Barbara’s first responders and emergency authorities that have assisted with the relief effort after the recent devastating fires and flooding.

To support those affected by the disaster, visit www.redcross.org, http://cafirefoundation.org/ and https://www.directrelief.org/.

For more information, and to buy tickets, festival passes and packages, visit www.sbiff.org.

— Jackson Gibbon for Santa Barbara International Film Festival.