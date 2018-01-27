Ian Churchill is Sharp on Mound for SBCC in 13-2 Victory

Baseball

Ian Churchill turned in a solid performance in his first college baseball game, and SBCC hitters rapped out 13 hits in a 13-2 win over Napa Valley at Pershing Park on Saturday.

Churchill, a former San Marcos star, threw four innings of scoreless relief and struck out six in his collegiate debut.

Starter Jayden Metz allowed two runs on two hits over four innings.

The offense was led by leadoff hitter Reinhard Lautz, who went 4-for-4 with an RBI and four runs.

Santa Barbara High alum John Jensen had two hits and drove in three runs.

Mitchell Sancier and Phil Quartararo each collected two hits and two RBI and Shane Hersh had two hits and scored two runs.