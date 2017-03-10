Ian Churchill, Ryan Guardino Step Up to Lead San Marcos Over Santa Barbara

Baseball

San Marcos seniors Ian Churchill and Ryan Guardino came through in the clutch in the Channel League baseball opener on Friday, lifting the Royals to a 1-0 victory over Santa Barbara High at Eddie Mathews Field.

Churchill allowed three hits, struck out five and twice got big outs with runners in scoring position in his five innings of work and picked up the win. Guardino drove in the winning run in the sixth inning, stroking a two-out single to left to bring home Matt Neal who drew a two-out walk and stole second base.

San Marcos improves to 5-1 on the season while Santa Barbara falls to 1-5.

The game was a pitching duel between left-handers Churchill and Santa Barbara senior Alex Chicote. Chicote was solid for 5.2 innings. He gave up six hits and walked two. The second walk ended up costing him.

The Dons just urned a double play when Santa Barbara first baseman Bijan Palme caught a low liner off the bat of Mason Metcalfe and doubled up Kyle Gonzalez. Matt Neal then drew a walk and stole second base.

“We noticed their pitcher wasn’t going with any leg kick the entire game, he was pretty much slide stepping,” San Marcos coach Jacob Pepper said of the decision to send Neal. “When they called that meeting on the mound, I figured they were worried about the hitter, so I figured we would go on the first pitch right there. We had to get somebody (to second base) to see if we could make something happen.”

Guardino took the count to 3-2 before dropping a single down the left-field line, allowing Neal to race home to break the scoreless game

“He’s really struggled this year to start, but hopefully that jump starts him for the season,” Pepper said of his slugging shortstop.

Chicote said he was tiring in the sixth. “That was a fastball and my arm was just dead,” he said of the pitch Guardino hit. “That was the longest I’ve pitched all year by far. I pitched as well as I could today and it was just a bummer we couldn’t execute our lineup.”

“(Chicote) was fatiguing a little bit probably both mentally and physically, but (Guardino) comes up with a clutch hit,” Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. “One run beats you. That’s pretty tough, and I’m getting pretty tired of this scenario. The past two years we’ve lost three times in a 1-0 game to San Marcos.”

Warrecker said the inability to execute sacrifice bunts hurt his team. Leadoff hitter Tommy Holguin went 3-for-3 and reached base three times to start innings, but the Dons couldn't move him into scoring position.

“We’ve been emphasizing it a ton and working on it diligently,” he said of playing small ball. I’m so disappointed in that performance right there. We execute small ball we have a chance of winning that ballgame. You have to execute those things.”

The Dons played terrific defense behind Chicote. In the second inning, shortstop Holguin robbed Josh Kang of a base hit with a diving catch of a soft liner behind second base. Second baseman Zach Jensen made a spectacular play in the fourth, racing over to make a catch in foul territory behind first base and holding on to the ball after colliding with right fielder Caleb Norton and first baseman Palme.

“Defense was awesome,” Warrecker said. “Tommy was phenomenal, Zach Jensen was fantastic at second base. He made an unbelievable catch on a pop up over here.”

Churchill also benefited from some good glove work. The Dons had Linus Holmberg on third with two out when Max Craig hit a high chopper up the middle. Royals shortstop and San Jose State-bound Guardino fielded the ball cleanly and gunned out Craig for the final out of the inning.

“That would have been a run if he doesn’t make that play,” said Pepper.

Churchill was clutch in the fourth when the Dons had runners at second and third with one one. He induced a ground-ball out to second base and got the third out on a strikeout.

“That’s Ian,” Pepper said. “He’s really worked hard to be where he’s at right now. His velocity is up and it’s hard to sit on (the fastball). You don’t know what to expect. He’s throwing everything for strikes when he wants to.”

Churchill said it’s all about confidence and competitiveness.

“I’ve really been trying to work on starting a fire in my belly,” he said. “I’m really trying to be hot up there and tell myself I’m the best player out there and I'm the best I can be, and I can take anyone on if I put my mind to it.”

Churchill was relieved in the sixth inning and Vince Vogel finished the game, allowing a leadoff hit before retiring the next six batters, four by strikeout.