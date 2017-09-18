Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:18 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Ian MacFarlane Honored as Cate’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 18, 2017 | 4:55 p.m.

Ian MacFarlane’s dream is to attend the renown Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ian MacFarlane, Cate’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Click to view larger
Ian MacFarlane, Cate’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Cate School senior is working hard to achieve that goal. 

On Monday, the squash player and cross country runner for the Rams was honored for his academic achievement as he was named the school’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year during the Santa Barbara Athlete Round Table press luncheon at Harry's Plaza Cafe.

MacFarlane has a passion for playing squash and he hopes to continue competing in the racquet sport at the collegiate level.

He certainly has the academic credentials to advance to the next level of education.

MacFarlane carries a 4.4 grade-point average while taking a class load that includes Genetics, Advanced Biology, Stats, Linear Algebra and Multivariable Calculus, Advanced English, Japanese 4 and Advanced Digital Arts. He did an internship in Integrated Atomics at UCSB.

MacFarlane has earned several academic awards during his time at Cate, including honors in math and digital imaging. He was a team winner for the underclassmen in the College Bowl in 2016 and was the second-place speaker in the 2017 bowl.

Besides sports, his extracurricular activities at Cate include being a school prefect, co-head of the math modeling club, an animator for the film club and a member of the school chorale.

The son of Patty and John MacFarlane says he hopes to one day become an engineer in applied physics, robotics or bioengineering.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

