Ian McLain, Olivia Smith of San Marcos Sign Letters of Intent

Volleyball player Ian McLain of swimmer Olivia Smith of San Marcos are moving on to the next level.

In a letter-of-intent signing ceremony at school, McLain made it official that he's going to Grand Canyon University in Arizona in the fall and Smith signed with UC Davis.

McLain is a powerful middle attack for the Royals volleyball team.

Smith is the reigning Channel League champion in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle and a key member of CIF qualifying relay teams for the Royals. She led the Royals to the CIF-Southern Section and State Finals last season.

