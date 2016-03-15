Ian McLain Owns Net in San Marcos Sweep of Ventura

Boys Volleyball

Ian McLain dominated at the net, powering San Marcos to a 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 sweep over Ventura in a Channel League boys volleyball opener on Tuesday.

McLain blasted 13 kills and had five of the team's nine total blocks. Dane Pederson had nine kills and Jake Sofro added six.

"It was a good game by the guys who kept the energy up and stayed aggressive all night," said coach Jon Newton.

The Royals, 4-1 overall and 1-0 in league play, host Santa Barbara on Thursday.

