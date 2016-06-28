Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 9:05 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Ian Oakley’s Hitting Propels Goleta Valley South Juniors into District 63 Finals

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | June 28, 2016 | 9:08 p.m.

Ian Oakley delivered a two-out, bases-loaded hit in the second inning to put Goleta Valley South Little League in the lead for good on its way to a 7-3 victory over Santa Paula in a District 63 Junior Division All-Star game on Tuesday evening.

The victory advances Goleta Valley South to the tournament finals against undefeated Dos Pueblos on Thursday in Santa Paula. GVS needs to beat DPLL twice to win the championship.

Oakley paced the GVS attack against Santa Paula with three hits.

The winners scored five runs in the fourth behind a hit barrage from Oakley, Will Trautwein, Sam Russell, Brent Hyman and Josh Swanson.

Santa Paula battled back with three runs in the sixth, powered by back-to-back doubles from Danny Gutierrez and Gabriel Martinez.

On the mound, Jacob Galindo and Brent Hyman combined for five scoreless innings on just 70 pitches. Swanson shut the door by striking out the side in the seventh inning for the save.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal

